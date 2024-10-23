50 Cent Reveals the Advice He Gave Drake After Kendrick Lamar Battle

50 Cent reveals the sage advice he gave Drake following Drizzy's epic rap battle with Kendrick Lamar.

50 Cent Talks Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef

On Tuesday (Oct. 22), Billboard published a new interview with 50 Cent, who is fresh off announcing his Las Vegas residency. During the interview, Fif addressed Drake and K-Dot beef and the position The Boy is in right now.

"Drake is in that position right now," 50 said. "They trying to resist the music, because he put out some things that are dope. I say a lot of things on social and they get upset because they look and go, 'Ahh, I’m automatically supposed to be on Kendrick’s side because of my association with Dre.' And I love Kendrick, but I’ll say it to you—I didn’t see where what [Drake] did was wack at any point."

He continued: "They giving [Drake] the, 'Oh you wack, you finished.' I’m like, 'Nah, come on.' That’s the system trying to make some sort of resistance and it’s from the consistency. When you win consecutively, that part of the hip-hop demographic wants you out of there. I started to feel the resistance for the Curtis album."

As someone who has been in multiple beefs and rap battles throughout his career, 50 has an experienced perspective on the matter. The G-Unit boss added that he spoke to Drake since the lyrical tussle with Kendrick and offered him some sound advice.

"I was telling him, it’s not him," 50 added. "I’m listening on the outskirts, it’s not you. Don’t let yourself think that for a second. On some real s**t, I said, 'They said you lost, OK. Well, what did you lose?' What exactly did he lose, if he got $300 something million on his last tour? You didn’t lose a muthaf**kin thing, man. If that’s the moment, you keep your creative energy in the right place, and keep creating. If you slow down because you feel, 'What the f**k?' The resistance will make you feel like your material isn’t good. Then you gotta figure out how to keep pushing, how to keep creating—because that’s what it feels like to you at the moment. That s**t was good for hip-hop. It made both of them create quality material faster."

Drake is attempting to bounce back after being deemed by many the loser in the rumble with Kendrick. He's been steadily releasing new music and material via his finsta account. Word on road is he's dropping a new joint album with PartyNextDoor soon.

