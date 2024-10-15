50 Cent Scores $15 Million Las Vegas Residency Deal for Six Shows – Report

50 Cent has reportedly landed a $15 million Las Vegas residency deal.

50 Cent Scores First-Ever Las Vegas Residency

On Tuesday (Oct. 15), news broke that Fif will headline six shows in Sin City for his first-ever LV residency. Dubbed 50 Cent: In Da Club, the shows will take place from Dec. 27, 2024, to Jan. 4, 2025, at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and include a special New Year's Eve performance. It is one of the largest hip-hop residencies ever. According to TMZ, 50 has landed a $15 million deal for the shows.

"I always bring the energy, and Las Vegas is the perfect spot to create an unforgettable experience for my fans," 50 said in a statement about the deal. "We’re talking big production, surprises, and the ultimate New Year’s Eve party for my Vegas residency."

50 also celebrated the announcement on social media. "My first Vegas residency is going to be an experience, you don’t wanna miss this!" he captioned the ad on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I’ll be doing 6 Exclusive shows December 27 - January 4 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino."

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Saturday (Oct. 19).

50 Cent is coming off The Final Lap Tour, which began in July 23, 2023, and ended on March 4, 2024. The three-leg tour featured 105 show dates across North America, Europe, Oceania and Asia. The massive jaunt reportedly grossed $103.6 million, becoming the third rap tour ever to pass $100 million, following Drake's It's All a Blur Tour and Kendrick Lamar's The Big Steppers Tour.

XXL has reached out to 50 Cent's team for comment.

Check out 50 Cent announcing his Vegas residency below.

See 50 Cent's Las Vegas Residency Promo