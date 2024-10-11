50 Cent Files $5 Million Lawsuit Against Jeweler for Copying Fif’s Chain and Using Rapper’s Likeness to Promote It

50 Cent is suing jeweler Trax NYC for $5 million for copying one of Fif's custom chains and using the rapper's likeness to promote it on Instagram.

50 Cent Files Lawsuit Against Popular Jeweler

On Thursday (Oct. 10), 50 Cent's legal team filed a lawsuit against popular jeweler Trax NYC in the Southern District of New York for trademark infringement, according to legal documents obtained by XXL on Friday (Oct. 11). In the suit, 50 accuses Trax, born Maksud Trax Agadjani, of copying one of the Power producer's custom cross pendants and promoting the duplicates on social media with 50's likeness.

In the video in question, which was posted on Oct. 6 and can be seen below, Trax promotes the copies on his Instagram page.

"50 Cent got this new cross that I like. So, guess what I did? I made it. Why not?" Trax says in the video while showing a photo on his phone of 50 wearing the original. "It comes in different colors [and] styles. 50, thank you for the inspiration. You're a true gentleman. I'm sure you won't mind."

Well, 50 does mind. He's asking for a trial by jury and suing Trax for "no less than $5,000,000," according to the suit.

50 Cent Reacts to Lawsuit Against Jeweler

On Thursday, 50 shared multiple posts on his Instagram page addressing the lawsuit.

"Every now and then someone does something like this," 50 captioned a screenshot of a TMZ article about the lawsuit. "I don’t know why but I do know I’m a need that by Monday."

In a second post, he shared a video of Trax addressing the lawsuit and pleading with 50 to "let it go."

"Let me think about it Nah you tried to play with me! You know the vibes by Monday," 50 captioned the clip.

"This fool took my custom piece copied it, then posted this 7 hours ago using my likeness to sell them," the Queens, N.Y. rapper captioned a photo of Trax's copycat chains. "He must don’t know how this works, if he talks to a lawyer they would tell him this is not good."

Check out 50 Cent reacting to the lawsuit he filed against jeweler Trax NYC below.

