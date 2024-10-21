50 Cent Defends His ‘Extremely Outrageous’ Antics Toward Diddy

50 Cent defends going at Diddy in the midst of the embattled music mogul's sex crime scandal.

50 Cent Defends His "Extremely "Outrageous" Antics

50 Cent can't stop, won't stop dissing Diddy on social media while Puff is in the middle of the legal battle of his life after being charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution back in September. On Sunday (Oct. 20), People magazine shared excerpts from a new interview with 50 where he explains why he goes so hard at Diddy like he does.

"Look, it seems like I'm doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven't. It's really me just saying what I've been saying for 10 years," 50 says.

He adds, "Now it's becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I'm like, ‘Yo, it's just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style.'"

50 Cent Continues to Call Out Diddy

50 Cent has been calling out Diddy on a regular basis in the wake of the Bad Boy founder being hit with multiple lawsuits from people claiming they were sexually assaulted. Many of 50's comments about Diddy have come via funny—some would say distasteful—posts on social media. Most recently, 50 trolled Diddy and Meek Mill with a faux video of them in bed together.

Back in July, 50 went into extreme detail about why he's not cool with Diddy. Distancing himself from Puff all started when Diddy allegedly offered to take 50 shopping years ago. Fif is currently developing a documentary for Netflix about Diddy, which he recently noted will give a voice to the voiceless.