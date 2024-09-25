50 Cent Says His Diddy Docuseries Will Give a Voice to the Voiceless and Diddy’s Actions Won’t Overshadow Hip-Hop’s Contributions

50 Cent says his long-teased Diddy docuseries will "give a voice to the voiceless" and that Puff's actions won't overshadow hip-hop's impact.

50 Cent's Diddy Series Officially in the Works

On Wednesday (Sept. 25) Variety reported that 50 Cent's long-discussed Diddy docuseries was officially in production at Netflix. In a statement shared to the publication, 50 and director Alexandria Stapleton said the upcoming doc wouldn't just cover the recent indictment and lawsuits against the disgraced mogul. Instead, they said the doc would explore the years leading up to the indictment.

"This is a story with significant human impact," they wrote in a joint statement. "It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far. We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives. While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions."

The pair said the proceeds from the series would go to victims of sexual assault. The G-Unit leader will executive produce this through his G-Unit Film & Television banner, while Stapleton executive produces for House of Nonfiction.

Following the announcement, 50 commented on the news on Instagram.

"I been telling y'all about all this weird sh*t, I don't do NO puffy party's," he wrote. "You didn't believe me, but I bet you believe me now."

He then posted a trolling photo of Diddy baby oil, a play on the cache of baby oil found at Diddy's residence during the raids on his properties back in March.

"Coming soon! Lol," he wrote.

50 Cent first announced he'd be producing a documentary last December, and by May reports had emerged that he'd sold it to Netflix.

50 Cent Announces Documentary

When 50 Cent first announced the documentary, it had been less than a month after Cassie filed an explosive lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of years of sexual and physical abuse during their decade-long relationship. Since 50's announcement, Diddy has faced more lawsuits and accusations.

Last week, Puff was indicted in New York and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. On Tuesday (Sept. 24), another woman filed suit against Puff alleging rape. Documents obtained by XXL show that Thalia Graves filed suit against Puff and his former head of security, Joseph Sherman, for violently raping her and recording the assault on video back in 2001.

Read More: Suge Knight Insists Diddy Is Going Through Drug Withdrawals in Jail

See 50 Cent's comment on his upcoming Diddy docuseries below.

See 50 Cent's Comment on Upcoming Diddy Docuseries