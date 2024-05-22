50 Cent’s Diddy Documentary Sold to Netflix – Report

50 Cent has reportedly sold his Diddy documentary to the highest bidder: Netflix.

50 Cent Sells Diddy Documentary

50 Cent has been teasing an upcoming Diddy documentary for months. On Tuesday (May 21), TMZ reported Fif has found a buyer in streaming giant Netflix. According to the celebrity news site, the upcoming multi-part docuseries, which was produced through 50's G-Unit Film and Television Studios, found its home following a huge bidding war that involved muliple networks and streaming platforms.

There is no official release date for the project, which is tentatively titled Diddy Do It? However, TMZ notes the film will be coming out sooner than later. Proceeds from the doc will reportedly go to sexual assault victims.

XXL has reached out to 50 Cent's team and Netflix for comment.

50 Cent's Documentary Is One of Several

50 Cent first announced he was putting out a documentary about Diddy's alleged ill deeds last December, less than a month after Cassie filed an explosive lawsuit against the Bad Boy Ent. founder accusing him of years of sexual and physical abuse during their decade-long relationship. Since 50's announcement, Diddy has faced more lawsuits and accusations. His home was also raided by agents for the Department of Homeland Security in connection to an alleged sex trafficking investigation in March. Recently, a video was released by CNN that shows Diddy savagely assaulting Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016. This week, another lawsuit was filed by model Crystal McKinney who claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Diddy back in 2003.

There are reportedly several Diddy documentaries in the works. TMZ's The Downfall of Diddy has already been released.