Kim Porter’s Father Says Cassie Assault Video Made Him Question If Diddy Did the Same to His Daughter – Report

Jake Porter, the father of Diddy's late former girlfriend Kim Porter, says the Cassie assault video made him question if the mogul could have done the same thing to his daughter.

Kim Porter's Father Speaks

On Friday (June 7), Rolling Stone published an article where Kim Porter's father breaks his silence on the disturbing video released last month that shows Diddy assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

"You can say I was disgusted with the video, and I wouldn’t treat my enemy like that," Porter, 78, tells Rolling Stone. "It was despicable. I couldn’t believe it. I was in Vietnam, and I wouldn’t do that to my enemy," he adds.

When asked if he has ever seen the disgraced media mogul display that type of behavior toward his daughter, Jake responded not "to that extent," but adds, "it made me wonder."

"I think he was a very jealous person," Porter says. "They both loved each other. Kim’s love was legitimate. Puffy’s love, I don’t know what he calls love, you know what I mean? I really don’t think he has any idea what love is."

Kim Porter has three children Diddy; Christian, and twins D'Lila and Jessie . She died in November of 2018 at the age of 47, after suffering a cardiac arrest at her Los Angeles home.

Diddy's Meteoric Fall From Grace

Many people were reserving judgment for Diddy, even in the face of several lawsuits that have been filed against the Bad Boy founder in the last seven months. However, since CNN released the viral video of Diddy assaulting Cassie last month, many people have spoken out against Puff. Diddy's former bodyguard Roger Bonds has revealed he's seen Diddy be violent with multiple women including Kim Porter.

The wave of backlash continues for Diddy. Most recently, his honorary degree from Howard University in Washington D.C. was rescinded, with officials at the school citing the music exec's behavior in the violent video as the reason for the action.

