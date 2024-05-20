Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims He Witnessed Diddy Be Violent With Different Women on Multiple Occasions

Diddy's former bodyguard is speaking out again in the wake of disturbing footage surfacing of the famous record exec assaulting former girlfriend Cassie back in 2016.

Roger Bonds Claims He Witnessed Diddy Be Violent Toward Multiple Women

On Monday (May 20), Diddy's former bodyguard Roger Bonds appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored where he talked about his experience working with Puff and his reaction to the viral video.

"It didn't surprise me when I saw it because I've seen things of this nature before," Bonds said at the 3:33 mark of the interview below. "I've gotten in between things of this nature before. This was back in 2012."

Bonds went on to say he witnessed Diddy get violent with both Cassie and the late Kim Porter "around four or five times."

"I've seen him get really physical, grab them up," Bonds added. "I seen him get into to wrestling and punching matches. Sometimes, I felt like what are you upset about? It's a deeper anger when you are hitting and punching a woman in that type of manner."

Roger Bonds Speaks Out Following Cassie Lawsuit

This is not the first time Roger Bonds has spoken out against Diddy. After Cassie filed her lawsuit against the rap mogul in November of 2023, Bonds came forward in an Instagram video and claimed he stopped Diddy from harming women multiple times. A few days later, he downplayed his own comments.

"I [saw] Cassie and Diddy fight," he said in a video shared on IG. "Yeah, I [saw] them fight—just like everybody else fight. Just like I fight. Just like y'all fight with your man and y'all fight with your girl."

Bonds' latest statements come on the heels of Diddy issuing a public apology about the incident.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's rep and his attorney for comment.

See Roger Bonds talk about witnessing Diddy be violent with different women on multiple occasions below.

Watch Roger Bonds on Piers Morgan Uncensored