Diddy’s Former Head of Security Speaks Out After Cassie’s Lawsuit Settlement

Diddy's former security chief has spoken out following Cassie's legal settlement with the hip-hop mogul.

On Saturday (Nov. 25), Diddy's former head of security, Roger Bonds, hopped on his Instagram page and posted a video featuring a carousel of photos including himself with Diddy and Cassie when he was around them as security. One final image features his name being mentioned his Cassie's sexual assault lawsuit against the Bad Boy Entertainment founder. "Now that my name is involved I will tell my TRUTH," Roger wrote on the image.

Another image features a statement by Roger explaining why he was speaking out now after Cassie settled her lawsuit with Diddy.

"This is not meant to be threats or snitching or anything like that against Cassie or Diddy or anyone else," reads the message, which is posted below. "This is me telling my truth as I truly remember it for 2 reasons only[:] 1st because I have 4 daughters so on all dudes my truth as I seen it, saw it and was involved with it for yrs."

It's unclear if Roger is planning to tell his side of the story regarding what he saw while as head of security with Diddy and Cassie. Nevertheless, it seems that he's going to speak his truth regarding the matter.

"I'M WILLING TO TELL MY [TRUTH] BECAUSE FOR SO MANY YRS I WAS QUIET[,]" wrote Roger in the caption. "Nothing matters now but FAMILY."

Who is Roger Bonds?

Roger Bonds is a Harlem, N.Y. native who came up as a street hustler in the 1980s during the height of the Crack Era. After serving time in prison twice on two separate occasions, Rogers emerged as the go-to guy for any street-related matters in Harlem. As such, he befriended local rappers like Loon, Black Rob and A$AP Ferg's father Darold Ferguson (aka D Ferg), who designed logos for record labels, including Bad Boy Entertainment.

Roger's role as Diddy's security chief was not given to him. He started out as his driver, but unforeseen circumstances led to his promotion to security. The music industry veteran details much of his role as security with Diddy in his November 2022 interview with DJ Vlad, which you can watch below.

Is Roger Bonds' Name Mentioned in Cassie's Lawsuit?

In his IG video, Roger Bonds shared an image of Cassie Ventura's lawsuit, in which his name is mentioned in the complaint. According to the documents obtained by XXL, Roger is indeed mentioned in the suit as someone who witnessed one alleged violent incident between her and Diddy.

"In the car leaving the club, Mr. Combs beat Ms. Ventura, pushing her into a corner of the vehicle and stomping on her face," reads the allegations. "Mr. Combs' security staff, Roger Bonds, tried to stop the beating, but was unable to deescalate the situation."

"When the car arrived at Mr. Combs’ residence, Ms. Ventura attempted to run away, but Mr. Combs followed her and proceeded to again kick her in the face," it reads further. "Ms. Ventura was bleeding profusely, and was ushered into Mr. Combs’ home, where she began to throw up from the violent assault."

Diddy and Cassie Reached Settlement in Her Sexual Assault Lawsuit

As previously reported, Diddy and Cassie amicably reached a settlement in the singer's legal claim against the hip-hop mogul, in which she accused him of rape, physical abuse and sex trafficking.

However, Diddy's lawyer, Ben Brafman, issued a statement to clarify that their settlement does not imply that Diddy admitted to any wrongdoing in Cassie's complaint.

"Just so we're clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing," Brafman said in a statement released to the media. "Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."

Diddy is currently facing three separate lawsuits filed by three different alleged sexual assault victims under the New York Adult Survivors Act.

Read Diddy's Former Head of Security's Message After Cassie's Lawsuit Settlement

Watch DJ Vlad's Interview With Roger Bonds on Being Diddy's Security, His Son's Africa Case and More