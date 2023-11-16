Diddy Accused of Blowing Up Kid Cudi’s Car for Dating Cassie

Diddy has been accused in a new lawsuit of blowing up Kid Cudi's car as retaliation for Cudi dating Cassie.

Diddy Accused of Blowing Up Kid Cudi's Car

According to court documents obtained by XXL on Thursday (Nov. 16), Cassie claimed the Bad Boy mogul subjected her to years of abuse and raped her between 2007 and 2018. At one point in the suit, the R&B singer elaborates on a brief relationship she had with Kid Cudi in 2011. The relationship was during a brief break from when she was dating Diddy. Cassie claimed that Diddy learned of the short fling by looking through her phone one night, and allegedly grew enraged. She said he "proceeded to place a manual corkscrew between his fingers" and lung at her for the act.

Cassie added in the lawsuit that she ran away that night and stayed at Cudi's house for a time. The suit goes on to say that in February of 2012 during Paris Fashion Week, Diddy "told [Cassie] that he was going to blow up Kid Cudi’s car, and that he wanted to ensure that Kid Cudi was home with his friends when it happened."

"Around that time, Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway," the suit reads.

A spokeswoman for Kid Cudi additionally confirmed Cassie's account to The New York Times. "This is all true," he said.

Diddy Accused of Years of Sexual Assault and Abuse in New Lawsuit

In a lawsuit filed on Thursday, Diddy was accused by Cassie of numerous crimes including rape, sex trafficking, and physical abuse.

The filing also claims that he forced her "to engage in sex acts with male sex workers while masturbating and filming the encounters,” as well as forced her to carry a handgun even though she felt uncomfortable with doing so. She also claimed that Diddy supplied her with copious amounts of drugs and alcohol and that he raped her in her apartment in 2018.

Diddy's lawyer Ben Brafman, in a statement released to XXL through a spokesperson for the rap-mogul, responded to the allegations.

“Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations," he said. "For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

Cassie is seeking an undisclosed amount in her lawsuit. Her attorney Douglas Wigdor claims Diddy attempted to silence Cassie with an eight-figure payout not to file the lawsuit, but she refused it.