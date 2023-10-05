50 Cent Jokes About Why He Won’t Attend Diddy’s Parties

50 Cent loves to troll Diddy. Recently, at one of his stops on his The Final Lap Tour, 50 explained to the crowd why he won't attend Diddy's parties.

50 Cent Jokes on Why He Won't Go to Diddy's Parties

On Wednesday (Oct. 4), a video was circulating on social media featuring 50 Cent on his The Final Lap Tour taking a shot at Diddy. In the clip, which you can watch below, the New York rhymer, dressed in all white, told the crowd why he won't attend parties thrown by the Bad Boy Records founder.

"That's why I don't be going to them Puffy parties," Fif said. "Uh-uh. N***a hug you from the front and the back at the same time? F**k you talkin’ about?"

"Look, if you into that, you into that. I’m fine with it," he continued. "To each his own. I'm just sayin' this ain't my muthaf**kin' kind of party. It's uncomfortable. I think I belong in the girls bathroom when s**t like that is going on."

The reason for 50 Cent's slight against Diddy regarding the rap mogul's infamous parties remains unclear, but he often poked fun at him in the past.

50 Cent Brings Out His Best Friend Eminem at Detroit Stop

There have been plenty of surprises on 50's The Final Lap Tour. Last month, at his Detroit stop, the "Many Men" rhymer brought out hometown hero Eminem to rock the crowd. The dynamic duo performed their collaborative tracks "Patiently Waiting" from 50's 2003 debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin' and "Crack the Bottle," which is from Em's 2009 Relapse project.

After 50 Cent and Eminem rocked the Michigan crowd with their performance, Slim Shady paused the show for a moment to salute 50 who he called his "best friend."

"Detroit, make some noise for one of the best friends that I've ever known, 50 Cent," he told the roaring crowd. "And also, make some noise for Hip Hop’s 50th birthday, y'all … Detroit, I love y'all, man."

Watch 50 Cent troll Diddy below.

Watch 50 Cent Joke About Why He Won't Attend Diddy Parties Below