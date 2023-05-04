50 Cent Announces Massive 64-Date Get Rich or Die Tryin’ Anniversary World Tour

50 Cent has announced he is going on a huge tour to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of his Get Rich or Die Tryin' album.

On Thursday (May 4), Fif revealed he is heading out on The Final Lap Tour 2023, a global jaunt to commemorate the 20-year anniversary of his diamond-selling debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin'. 50 Cent will be bringing Busta Rhymes and Jeremih along for the ride.

"You’ve waited long enough!" 50 Cent captioned the announcement on Instagram. "THE FINAL LAP TOUR celebrating GET RICH OR DIE TRYIN’ – 20 YEARS LATER with special guest and longtime friend, Busta Rhymes, across all dates and Jeremih on all North American dates is coming your way in 2023! I’m hittin’ the globe on this one, making stops across North America and Europe including Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, Amsterdam, Oslo, Paris, and many more. Additional markets and special guests to be announced soon."

50 Cent and crew will be making 64 stops in total, with the North American leg of the tour beginning on July 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah, before wrapping on Sept. 17 in Detroit. Following a short break, the European leg of the tour will start on Sept. 28 in Amsterdam. 50 will criss-cross Europe before closing things out on Nov. 12 in Birmingham, England.

50 Cent's debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin' was released on Feb. 6, 2003, and is one of the most impressive debut rap album releases of all time. The album sold 872,000 in its first week on shelves, spearheaded by the No. 1 singles "In Da Club" and "21 Questions." The album is currently nine-times platinum in the U.S. and diamond worldwide.

See 50 Cent's The Final Lap Tour 2023 Dates Below

THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023 – NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

July 21 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Maverik Center

July 23 – Denver, Colo. – Ball Arena

July 25 – St. Louis, Mo. – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - STL

July 27 – Noblesville, Ind. – Ruoff Music Center

July 28 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena

July 29 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Riverbend Music Center

July 31 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Aug. 2 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Aug. 3 – Mansfield, Mass. – Xfinity Center

Aug. 5 – Darien Center, N.Y. – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 6 – Cleveland, Ohio – Blossom Music Center

Aug. 8 – Bristow, Va. – Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 9 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center

Aug. 11 – Hartford, Conn. – XFINITY Theatre

Aug. 12 – Camden, N.J. – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 13 – Virginia Beach, Va. – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 15 – Raleigh, N.C. – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 16 – Charlotte, N.C. – PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 17 – Atlanta, Ga. – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 – Tampa, Fla. – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 – West Palm Beach, Fla. – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 – Tuscaloosa, Ala. – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Aug. 24 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center

Aug. 25 – Dallas, Texas – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 27 – Albuquerque, N.M. – Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 29 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 31 – Chula Vista, Calif. – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 – Mountain View, Calif. – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 – Sacramento, Calif. – Golden 1 Center

Sept. 6 – Ridgefield, Wash. – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sept. 7 – Seattle, Wash. – Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 8 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sept. 10 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Sept. 11 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sept. 13 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Sept. 15 – St. Paul, Minn. – Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 16 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center

Sept. 17 – Detroit, Mich. – Pine Knob Music Theatre

THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023 – EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

Sept. 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Sept. 29 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Sept. 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Oct. 4 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum*

Oct. 5 – Trondheim, Norway – Spektrum*

Oct. 7 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Oct. 9 – Riga, Latvia – Arena Riga*

Oct. 11 – Lodz Poland – Atlas Arena

Oct. 14 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Oct. 15 – Oberhausen, Germany – Rudolf-Weber-Arena

Oct. 20 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Oct. 21 – Nice, France – Palais Nikaia

Oct. 22 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Oct. 24 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Oct. 25 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena

Oct. 26 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

Oct. 28 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Oct. 31 – Strasbourg, France – Zenith

Nov. 2 – Nantes, France – Zenith

Nov. 3 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena

Nov. 6 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Nov. 9 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

Nov. 10 – Manchester, England – AO Arena

Nov. 11 – London, England – The O2

Nov. 12 – Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena