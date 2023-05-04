50 Cent Announces Massive 64-Date Get Rich or Die Tryin’ Anniversary World Tour
50 Cent has announced he is going on a huge tour to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of his Get Rich or Die Tryin' album.
On Thursday (May 4), Fif revealed he is heading out on The Final Lap Tour 2023, a global jaunt to commemorate the 20-year anniversary of his diamond-selling debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin'. 50 Cent will be bringing Busta Rhymes and Jeremih along for the ride.
"You’ve waited long enough!" 50 Cent captioned the announcement on Instagram. "THE FINAL LAP TOUR celebrating GET RICH OR DIE TRYIN’ – 20 YEARS LATER with special guest and longtime friend, Busta Rhymes, across all dates and Jeremih on all North American dates is coming your way in 2023! I’m hittin’ the globe on this one, making stops across North America and Europe including Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, Amsterdam, Oslo, Paris, and many more. Additional markets and special guests to be announced soon."
50 Cent and crew will be making 64 stops in total, with the North American leg of the tour beginning on July 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah, before wrapping on Sept. 17 in Detroit. Following a short break, the European leg of the tour will start on Sept. 28 in Amsterdam. 50 will criss-cross Europe before closing things out on Nov. 12 in Birmingham, England.
50 Cent's debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin' was released on Feb. 6, 2003, and is one of the most impressive debut rap album releases of all time. The album sold 872,000 in its first week on shelves, spearheaded by the No. 1 singles "In Da Club" and "21 Questions." The album is currently nine-times platinum in the U.S. and diamond worldwide.
See 50 Cent's The Final Lap Tour 2023 Dates Below
THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023 – NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
July 21 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Maverik Center
July 23 – Denver, Colo. – Ball Arena
July 25 – St. Louis, Mo. – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - STL
July 27 – Noblesville, Ind. – Ruoff Music Center
July 28 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena
July 29 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Riverbend Music Center
July 31 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Aug. 2 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Aug. 3 – Mansfield, Mass. – Xfinity Center
Aug. 5 – Darien Center, N.Y. – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 6 – Cleveland, Ohio – Blossom Music Center
Aug. 8 – Bristow, Va. – Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 9 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center
Aug. 11 – Hartford, Conn. – XFINITY Theatre
Aug. 12 – Camden, N.J. – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 13 – Virginia Beach, Va. – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 15 – Raleigh, N.C. – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 16 – Charlotte, N.C. – PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 17 – Atlanta, Ga. – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 – Tampa, Fla. – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 – West Palm Beach, Fla. – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 22 – Tuscaloosa, Ala. – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Aug. 24 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center
Aug. 25 – Dallas, Texas – Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 27 – Albuquerque, N.M. – Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 29 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug. 30 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Crypto.com Arena
Aug. 31 – Chula Vista, Calif. – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 2 – Mountain View, Calif. – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 – Sacramento, Calif. – Golden 1 Center
Sept. 6 – Ridgefield, Wash. – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sept. 7 – Seattle, Wash. – Climate Pledge Arena
Sept. 8 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Sept. 10 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Sept. 11 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Sept. 13 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Sept. 15 – St. Paul, Minn. – Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 16 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center
Sept. 17 – Detroit, Mich. – Pine Knob Music Theatre
THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023 – EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:
Sept. 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Sept. 29 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Sept. 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Oct. 4 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum*
Oct. 5 – Trondheim, Norway – Spektrum*
Oct. 7 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Oct. 9 – Riga, Latvia – Arena Riga*
Oct. 11 – Lodz Poland – Atlas Arena
Oct. 14 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Oct. 15 – Oberhausen, Germany – Rudolf-Weber-Arena
Oct. 20 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Oct. 21 – Nice, France – Palais Nikaia
Oct. 22 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
Oct. 24 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Oct. 25 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena
Oct. 26 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
Oct. 28 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
Oct. 31 – Strasbourg, France – Zenith
Nov. 2 – Nantes, France – Zenith
Nov. 3 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena
Nov. 6 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Nov. 9 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
Nov. 10 – Manchester, England – AO Arena
Nov. 11 – London, England – The O2
Nov. 12 – Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena