Jeremih is reportedly in a Chicago hospital and in serious condition after recently being diagnosed with coronavirus.

On Saturday (Nov. 14), speculation on Jeremih's health began to circulate after producer Hitmaka informed the public via Instagram that they should prayer for the crooner. Jeremih subsequently became a trending topic on Twitter when news of his hospitalization spread following an Instagram post from 50 Cent. According to TMZ, Jeremih is in the ICU and is using a ventilator to breathe as his condition worsens.

Many fans first heard about Jeremih being sick after producer Hitmaka posted about the serious situation on his Instagram account earlier in the day. "I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih this message is posted with his mothers blessings❤️," he wrote as the caption for a photo of Jeremih.

He later continued to solicit prayers, adding on his IG Story, "My dawg changed my life he gone pull thru pray for @Jeremih." He followed up with, "We need that energy. Pray for my brother he gone shake back."

Hitmaka via Instagram

Hitmaka via Instagram

50 Cent, who worked with Jeremih on the hit 2010 single "Down on Me," also gave an update on the singer's health via social media and encouraged fans to pray. "Pray for my boy @jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real," Fif captioned a photo of the two artists.

Fellow Chicago artist Chance The Rapper also requested prayers on Jeremih's behalf via Twitter. "Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now," Chano tweeted. "I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him."

Jeremih is another member of the hip-hop community to be seriously affected by COVID-19. Several rappers, DJs and producers contracted the dreaded virus, including Joe Budden, Slim Thug, YNW Melly and Scarface, and they've been able to recover. However, fans mourned the deaths of Fred The Godson and Go DJ Black N Mild after they succumbed to the virus.

XXL has reached out to Jeremih's team for comment.