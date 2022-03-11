Lil Durk, Benny The Butcher, Dave East and More &#8211; New Projects This Week

Lil Durk, Benny The Butcher, Dave East and More – New Projects This Week

Griselda Records/Empire / Alamo/Sony / FTD

As the change of seasons approaches, hip-hop is helping to warm things up with some new releases.

After a release date change, Lil Durk has dropped his album, 7220, inspired by the address of his grandmother's home in Chicago. The 17-track effort contains quintessential Durk Auto-Tune rhymes, gritty bars and more. The LP holds features from Future, Gunna and R&B singer Summer Walker. The Chicago rapper's collab "Broadway Girls" with country artist Morgan Wallen appears on Durk's new joint as well. Prior to the album's arrival, Lil Durk offered the Southside, TM88, TooDope, Nuki and NFE Paris-produced "AHHH HA," "Pissed Me Off" and the record with Wallen, which peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. 7220 is Durk's first album to arrive in 2022, following his 2021 release, The Voice deluxe, and his joint effort with Lil Baby, The Voice of the Heroes.

The Butcher is also coming through with some new music. Buffalo, N.Y.'s Benny The Butcher delivers Tana Talk 4. Benny has 12 cuts on his new release, in addition to bars from J. Cole, heard on "Johnny P's Caddy," Conway The Machine and Griselda's Westside Gunn. There's also appearances from Boldy James and Diddy, who gave Benny the stamp of approval on "10 More Commandments," presumably inspired by The Notorious B.I.G.'s "10 Crack Commandments." TT4 comes after Benny'd 2021's Pyrex Picasso and news of his signing with Def Jam Recordings.

Dave East's new project, Hdigh (How Did I Get Here), is available on DSPs today as well. Los Angeles' own Mike and Keys create the musical landscape to accompany the former 2016 XXL Freshman's emphatic lyrics. Dave, a star of Wu-Tang: An American Saga, pulls up with nine new tracks and a host of features such as Method Man, Benny The Butcher, Trae Tha Truth, Kalan.FrFr, and soulful crooners Musiq Soulchild and Anthony Hamilton. The Harlem native, who also has close ties to the Queensbridge section of Queens, N.Y., shared a teaser for the release, which is also referred to as "A Story by Dave East," produced by Mike and Keys.

Find other new music below from Tobi Lou, Pink Siifu, Bun B and Cory Mo, and more.

  • 7220

    Lil Durk
    Alamo Records, LLC / Sony Music Entertainment
    loading...

  • Tana Talk 4

    Benny The Butcher
    Grieslda Records / EMPIRE
    loading...

  • Hdigh

    Dave East
    FTD
    loading...

  • Toxic Chocolate

    Kali
    Kali
    loading...

  • Tw20 50

    KayCyy
    Buvision / Columbia Records
    loading...

  • Melodic Therapy 4 the Broken

    Mooski
    Wealthy 4 Life Entertainment / UMG
    loading...

  • Where's Warhol 2

    Warhol.ss
    Warhol.ss / Create Music Group
    loading...

  • Big Draco 3

    Soulja Boy
    SODMG Records
    loading...

  • Non-Perishable

    Tobi Lou
    Artclub / EMPIRE
    loading...

  • GUMBO'! Deluxe'!!

    Pink Siifu
    Dynamite Hill / Good Partners
    loading...

  • Zhigeist

    Elzhi and Georgia Anne Muldrow
    Nature Sounds
    loading...

  • Mo Trill

    Bun B and Cory Mo
    C Mozart Musik / II Trill / Double Dose
    loading...

  • Sometimes Y

    Yelawolf and Shooter Jennings
    Slumerica
    loading...

  • Multi

    DJ Chose
    DJ Chose / Create Music Group
    loading...

  • Late Nights With Jeremih Anniversary Edition

    Jeremih
    Def Jam Recordings
    loading...

  • Rise & Fall of Slaughterhouse

    KXNG Crooked and Joell Ortiz
    Hitmaker Music Group / Hitmaker Distro
    loading...

Here Are the Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums of 2022

Which album are you looking forward to?
Filed Under: Bangers, Benny The Butcher, Bun B, Cory Mo, Crooked I, Dave East, Elzhi, Jeremih, joell ortiz, Kali, kaycyy, KXNG CROOKED, Lil Durk, Mooski, Pink Siifu, Soulja Boy, tobi lou, Warhol.ss, Yelawolf
Categories: Music, New Music, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top