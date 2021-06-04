Lil Baby and Lil Durk Release The Voice of the Heroes Album – Listen

The album the streets have been waiting for has finally arrived.

On Friday (June 4), after months and months of teasing, Lil Baby and Lil Durk dropped their highly anticipated joint effort, The Voice of the Heroes. Durk deems himself "the voice" of the streets and Baby is "the hero." This is origin of the title of the album, which features 18 songs and appearances from Young Thug, Meek Mill, Travis Scott and Rod Wave.

Prior to the LP hitting digital streaming platforms today, Baby and Durkio delivered their first single off the project, "Voice of the Heroes," on Memorial Day (May 31). On the AutoTune-laden joint, the rappers recount their trials and tribulations before amassing their undeniable success.

Last month, Lil Baby posted the album's release date, but later removed the post from social media. At the time, it appeared to be a premature announcement. However, shortly after, Baby reposted the same image. Durk followed suit.

Back in March, the Quality Control Music artist informed fans that the collaborative offering was in the works.

During an interview with MTV, Baby shared, "Me and [Lil] Durk been locked in every night. Goddamn, that's the new one. We coming. Me and [Lil] Durk dropping an album, fa sho."

He added, "When it comes to that street shit, the streets is like, we the voices and the heroes of this shit. You know what I'm saying? Kids look at us like heroes. I know they look at me like one and [Lil] Durk, too. That nigga been holding it down for a minute."

Listen to Lil Baby and Lil Durk's The Voice of the Heroes below.

Lil Baby and Lil Durk's The Voice of the Heroes Album Tracklist

1. "Voice of the Heroes"

2. "2040"

3. "Hats Off" featuring Travis Scott

4. "Who I Want"

5. "Still Hood"

6. "Man of My Word"

7. "Still Runnin'" featuring Meek Mill

8. "Medical"

9. "How It Feels"

10. "Lying"

11. "Okay"

12. "That's Facts"

13. "Please"

14. "Up the Side" featuring Young Thug

15. "If You Want To"

16. "Rich Off Pain" featuring Rod Wave

17. "Make It Out"

18. "Bruised Up"

Quality Control Music / Alamo Records / Motown Records