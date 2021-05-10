Lil Baby Post and Deletes Release Date for Joint Project With Lil Durk

UPDATE (May 10):

After Lil Baby deleted his initial Instagram post teasing the release date for his joint album with Lil Durk, the Quality Control Music rapper uploaded the quasi-announcement again on Monday afternoon (May 10). This time, Durk also shared the same post with a similar caption on Instagram. "The voice of the hero’s may28th what y’all think..... @lilbaby," Durk teased.

See both posts below.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Lil Baby and Lil Durk's new joint project, Voice of the Heroes, might be dropping this month.

Baby and Durkio, two of the hottest young rappers in the game right now, have been teasing the highly anticipated offering for months. On Sunday (May 9), Baby appeared to let the cat out of the bag as to the release date for the new album.

"How does Voice of the Heroes dropping on May 28 sound?" he captioned a series of photos on Instagram of the duo, adding Durk's IG handle plus head exploding and fire emojis. However, a short time later, the Atlanta rapper took down the post. So it is unclear if the date is official.

LilBaby via Instagram

Lil Baby first confirmed the joint project with Durk back in March. "Me and [Lil] Durk been locked in every night," the 4 Pockets Full CEO shared with MTV. "God damn, that's the new one. We coming. Me and [Lil] Durk dropping an album, fa sho."

"When it comes to that street shit, the streets is like, we the voices and the heroes of this shit," he added, expounding on the title. "You know what I'm saying? Kids look at us like heroes. I know they look at me like one and [Lil] Durk, too. That nigga been holding it down for a minute."

The My Turn rapper talked about the sound of the project, saying, "We got songs where we're just bars, we got songs where...you know, the vibe. We got songs with other people that's just remakes of other songs. It's gon' be one of the craziest albums to ever come out."

The duo have collaborated several times, most recently on DJ Khaled's Khaled Khaled album on the track "Every Chance I Get." This would be Lil Baby's first release since My Turn in 2020. Durk put out the Only The Family Loyal Bros. label compilation back in March.

