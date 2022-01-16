Lil Durk Brings Out Country Singer Morgan Wallen During Martin Luther King Freedom Fest – Watch

Lil Durk continues to nurture his relationship with controversial country star Morgan Wallen. The Chicago rapper recently brought out Wallen during a set at the 2022 Martin Luther King Freedom Fest in Nashville, Tenn.

Durk was one of the headliners at the MLK Freedom Fest, which took place at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (Jan. 15). During his set, Durk surprised the crowd by welcoming Morgan Wallen, but not before prefacing the performer.

"...Genuine at heart," Durk told the crowd about Wallen. "Can't nobody cancel shit. What I be saying? Know what I'm saying?" Durkio added before Wallen made his entrance and the duo performed their hit single "Broadway Girls."

It looks like Durk is all about a good redemption story. Last February, Wallen was at the head of controversy after he was captured on video yelling the N-word. In footage obtained of the incident, Wallen and a few friends were pulling up to his home when the country star yelled to the girlfriend of his drunk pal, "Hey, take care of this pussy-ass muthafucka...Take care of this pussy-ass n***er." The incident resulted in his label—Big Loud Records—suspending his contract. Wallen later apologized and his album, Dangerous: The Double Album, became one of the biggest releases of 2021.

Wallen and Durk linked up last summer on Instagram after Durk commented on a snippet of the "Broadway Girls" track Wallen uploaded to IG. “So I hit him up," Wallen recently recalled on Druski's Clubhouse chat, Behind the Vest. "Me and him had been talking a little bit throughout the year and kind of developed a friendship. I was like, ‘I don’t know if you’re serious or not, but here’s a couple of versions.’ And he took the song. I said, ‘I’m not gonna put out an album for a while. If you just want to throw this on yours, go ahead.’ So he did and I’m super pumped about it.”

Late last year, the track reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Through it all, The Voice has defended his country collaborator. "He ain't no racist," Durk recently told TMZ of Wallen. "That's my boy. We had a long talk. He had his public situation... I vouch for him and he good."

Check out video of Lil Durk bringing out Morgan Wallen at the MLK Freedom Fest below.