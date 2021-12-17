Lil Durk Drops New Song With Country Singer Morgan Wallen – Listen

Lil Durk has crossed over to country music.

Around midnight today (Dec. 17), Durkio dropped a new song called "Broadway Girls" with country singer Morgan Wallen—an unexpected, yet relatively catchy tune.

On the second verse, Durk rhymes, "The town just told me/'Don't trust ’em'/Broadway girl's a trap/They on me, they tryna finesse me/They see me with Morgan and know that I rap/My horse is Porches, tellin' me on/I jump on a horse, she get on the back/And once I hit the bar go buy a drink/She listen to Pink, she tell me she not a rat."

It isn't exactly clear how the unanticipated, but melodically-driven collab came about, but Lil Durk announced the joint on his Instagram early this morning. In a carousel of images featuring the Chicago native and Wallen, Durkio wrote, "Broadway girls out now wit my dawg @morganwallen let’s go trenches x country 🔥🔥🔥."

Perhaps Wallen teaming up with the Voice will bring awareness to his music within the hip-hop space and maybe even serve as a potential comeback after facing backlash for using the N-word at the top of the year.

Back in February, the country star was caught on video using the racial epithet, resulting in his label—Big Loud Records—suspending his contract. In footage obtained by TMZ at the time, Wallen and some friends were pulling up to his home, to which the singer yelled to the girlfriend of his very inebriated friend, "Hey, take care of this pussy-ass muthafucka...Take care of this pussy-ass n***er."

The multiplatinum-selling artist, whose music was also dropped from airwaves at one point, claimed he was using the derogatory term playfully. He released a statement about the incident to TMZ, which said, "I'm embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

Following the racial incident, Wallen saw an increase in his music sales: a 1,220 percent bump in digital album sales and a 327 percent increase in song sales.

In July, during an appearance on Good Morning America with cohost Michael Strahan, Wallen was asked if he thinks there is a "race problem in country music overall?" To this, Wallen agreed, but also admitted that it isn't something he has considered.

Fast-forward to 10 months after the controversial incident, and Morgan Wallen and Lil Durk, who has been on a nonstop winning streak, have pulled off what could be one of the most unforeseen collabs since Nelly and Tim McGraw ("Over and Over" in 2004) or Nelly and Florida Georgia Line ("Cruise" remix in 2012).

Check out Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen's new joint effort "Broadway Girls" below.