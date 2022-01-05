Lil Durk Defends Country Singer Morgan Wallen, Encourages Kendrick Lamar and Others to Work With Him

Lil Durk has come to country singer Morgan Wallen's defense following their collaboration that came months after Wallen's racial controversy.

TMZ caught up with Durkio in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Wednesday (Jan. 4), and was questioned about Wallen's use of the N-word last February and if the multiplatinum-selling artist should be canceled.

"My boy," Durk began. "He ain't no racist. That's my boy. We had a long talk. He had his public situation... I vouch for him and he good."

The Chicago rapper then said, "He ain't canceled, I talked to him. When I say you ain't canceled, you ain't canceled."

Lil Durk also cosigned that Kendrick Lamar, whom Morgan Wallen has expressed interest in working with, should oblige the country artist with a collab. The video can be found at the bottom of this post.

Durk and Morgan Wallen dropped their joint track "Broadway Girls" on Dec. 17. The effort has since landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

According to a report from Variety on Dec. 30, the topic of Wallen working with K-Dot came from a conversation he participated in on Clubhouse, hosted by social media personality and comedian Druski, in which the Billboard-charting artist said, "I do love Moneybagg… He’s definitely at the top of the list. But like overall, ever… I’m trying to think of not just in the past little bit… Kendrick Lamar would be pretty cool."

Wallen, an apparent fan of hip-hop, later name-dropped some of the rappers he listens to: "Honestly, my top stuff on Spotify was all hip-hop… Moneybagg is probably my favorite. And I listened to a lot of Young Dolph—RIP. I listened to Drake’s new album. I listen to Kanye… I’ve been listening to a little bit of Gunna. I like him pretty good."

Last year, Morgan Wallen found himself in the hot seat after a video surfaced on the internet of him using a racial epithet. His racist comment led to his label—Big Loud Records—suspending his contract.

Based on the video footage, obtained and shared by TMZ, Wallen and a few friends were arriving at his home and the singer was heard yelling to the girlfriend of his very intoxicated friend, "Hey, take care of this pussy-ass muthafucka...Take care of this pussy-ass n***er."

In addition to compromising his record deal, Wallen's music was also taken off of radio, despite him claiming to have used the term in a joking manner. He later released a statement apologizing for his behavior.

Check out the clip of Lil Durk supporting Morgan Wallen below.