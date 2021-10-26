Lil Durk Ditches College Homecoming Concert Mid-Performance Because Crowd Was Underwhelming – Watch

Lil Durk wasn't feeling the response at a recent university homecoming concert, so he took his talents and exited stage left.

Over the weekend, Durkio performed in Washington, D.C. for Howard University's annual homecoming, which made a return after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. Based on a video circulating online, Durk cut his show short due to the halfhearted participation he received from the crowd.

In the footage captured by TikTok user @_quisee, the Chicago native expressed before walking off the stage, "Aye look, we was supposed to do more songs but this shit sound so bogus I don't even feel this shit for real."

He added, "But I appreciate y'all for fucking with us one time in this muthafucka, man."

The former 2014 XXL Freshman, who has been on a colossal music run this year, is clearly used to lively and active crowds hence his recent co-headlined Back Outside tour with Lil Baby, which hit 23 cities, reportedly grossed $15 million in ticket sales and sold over 250,000 tickets altogether.

Durk also hit the stage in New York City for Meek Mill's Meek and Friends concert in support of the MC's new Expensive Pain album. The Voice performed "Sharing Locations" alongside Baby and Meek on Saturday night (Oct. 23) at a jam-packed Madison Square Garden.

Aside from that, Lil Durk also snagged his first No. 1 album this year, The Voice of the Heroes, with his rhymer-in-crime Lil Baby. The rap duo moved 150,000 equivalent album units, 4,000 of which were pure album sales.

Take a look below to see the clip of Lil Durk leaving his Howard Homecoming concert mid-performance.