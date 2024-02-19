Lil Durk’s ‘All My Life’ Featuring J. Cole and Gunna’s ‘F*kumean’ Tie for Song of the Year for XXL Awards 2024

We have a tie. Lil Durk and J.Cole's "All My Life," and Gunna's "F*kumean" have both won Song of the Year for the XXL Awards 2024.

On Monday (Feb. 19), Lil Durk and J.Cole's "All My Life," and Gunna's "F*kumean" were announced as Song of the Year for the XXL Awards 2024. The two bangers received the same amount of votes from the illustrious XXL Awards Board in a category that included the past year's biggest and best rap songs such as Doja Cat's "Paint the Town Red," Drake's "First Person Shooter" featuring J. Cole and Sexyy Red's "SkeeYee." Other songs up for Song of the Year in 2024 were Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice's "Barbie World" and Latto's "Put It On Da Floor Again" featuring Cardi B.

Aside from being the newly minted winner of Song of the Year for the XXL Awards 2024, Durk and Cole's "All My Life" racked up all types of accolades including reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and winning Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Gunna's hit single was stamped by many people as the song of the summer in 2023 and earned the rapper his first solo top 10 Billboard Hot 100 chart hit.

Future's "Wait for U" Featuring Drake and Tems Wins Song of the Year for XXL Awards 2023

Monday's announcement comes after the same honor was bestowed upon Future in 2023 for "Wait for U" featuring Drake and Tems. Hendrix's second single from 2022's I Never Liked You was coproduced by ATL Jacob, FNZ, Tejiri Akpoghene,1SRAEL and Sonic Major, as they sampled Tems' song "Higher" to lay the groundwork for the smash hit. The record reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent a total of 41 weeks on the coveted singles chart. To date, "Wait for U" is certified three times platinum by the RIAA.