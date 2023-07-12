Gunna Earns His First Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 Song as Solo Artist

Gunna has achieved his first solo Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit with his song "F*kumean."

Gunna is no stranger to charting high on Billboard with four top 10 hits already under his belt, including the diamond-certified "Drip Too Hard" with fellow Atlanta native Lil Baby, and "Pushin P" off of DS4EVER. However, on Monday (July 10), Wunna earned his first top 10 solo record on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with the A Gift & A Curse single "F*kumean" taking up the No. 8 spot.

Gunna Faces Uphill Battle in Musical Return

Gunna went from one of Atlanta’s most beloved artists to a harshly debated figure overnight. Gunna’s reputation as a snitch after taking a plea deal during the YSL RICO case has fans divided over his music. Several of Gunna's rap peers have also turned their backs on him. Lil Durk said he didn’t want to be associated with Wunna. Boosie said he wouldn’t do a song with Gunna for $1 billion.

Gunna Stays Unbothered Despite the Haters

Gunna seems relatively unbothered despite barrages of disparaging comments calling him a snitch, a scathing review by critic Anthony Fantano and the scorn of his peers in the industry. Following its release on June 30, A Gift & A Curse debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart after moving 85,000 units first week. Gunna released the video for the Dunk Rock and Florian "Flo" Ongonga-produced "F*kumean" on July 5, and the visual is still trending No. 3 on YouTube Music.

