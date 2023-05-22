Lil Durk Accuses Gunna of Being a Rat – ‘If You Tell, I Hate You’

Lil Durk is addressing the Gunna snitching allegations.

On Monday (May 22), DJ Akademiks shared clips from his new Off the Record podcast interview with Lil Durk. During the conversation, Durk talked about his hatred for truth tellers.

"If you ever told, if you ever tell, I hate you," Durk said. "Like, with a passion."

When asked if he thought Gunna should be in that category, Durk didn't mince his words.

"I don't sit up here and play games, man. That man told," Lil Durk responded. "You should have went in there and kept your mouth closed."

"I never unfollowed him [on Instagram]," the Almost Healed rapper added. "I don't know why I didn't. I just don't take Instagram and all that type s**t serious. But if you a rat, you a rat. If you rewind the clip a little bit, I looked into the camera and I told you, if you a rat, I f***ing hate you. Because I love Thug."

Gunna has turned into a music industry pariah since he took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case last December.

"While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way," Gunna wrote in a statement about his plea deal.

Video quickly surfaced of Gunna admitting YSL is a violent gang during a court hearing for his plea deal. Gunna's attorney Steve Sadow has denied this constitutes his client snitched on anyone.

"Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail," Gunna's attorney Steve Sadow wrote in a statement following backlash. "He has said nothing and is not cooperating. His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendant. So please stop spreading lies."

That hasn't stopped several rappers from calling Gunna a rat and him being constantly mocked on social media. Back in January, fans assumed Durk was dissing Gunna in a song snippet. Earlier this month, Gunna teased his musical comeback.

See Lil Durk Sharing His Thoughts on Gunna's Plea Deal in the YSL RICO Case Below