People Think Lil Durk Disses Gunna In New Song Clip – Listen

Over the weekend, a Lil Durk song snippet has everyone thinking that the Chicago rapper is dissing Gunna.

On Saturday (Jan. 14), a video surfaced of a Lil Durk song snippet that seemingly features him dissing Gunna for taking a plea deal in the YSL racketeering case. Many people believe that Gunna snitched on YSL to gain his freedom, which the Atlanta rapper and his attorney vehemently denied in a statement.

On the song snippet, Durkio raps, "What happened to Virgil, he probably gon' tell."

While that line may be general, many fans believe Durk was referring to his Gunna-assisted 2022 track, "What Happened to Virgil," and is throwing the "pushin P" rapper under the proverbial bus.

The Lil Durk song snippet comes after Gunna returned to social media last week and received some backlash from fans and apparent shade from Lil Gotit. Additionally, it's also being reported that Lil Baby unfollowed Gunna on Instagram.

Nevertheless, people have plenty to say about the Lil Durk song snippet.

"Gunna gave Durk one of his biggest hits idk why he dissing like he getting street points for that," tweeted one person.

"Durk lame for dissing Gunna lol that shit ain’t got nothing to do with you," wrote another Twitter user.

"Mannnn was that durk line really about gunna or are niggas reachin [face with rolling eyes emoji]?" questioned one fan.

We don't know. Judge for yourself.

