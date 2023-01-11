Gunna Faces Backlash From Fans and Seems to Anger Lil Gotit After Returning to Social Media

Gunna's return to social media got a not-so-warm welcome, which included apparent shade from Lil Gotit.

Last night (Jan. 10), Gunna shared his first personal social media posts in months. On Instagram, he shared a photo of himself preparing to record in a home studio.

"Niggas acting like they switching to a side But it’s only one side . #YslTheLabel #FreeThug & Yak GUNNA BACC!!!!!" Wunna captioned the post.

A short time later, his Twitter became active again. He shared a tweet paying homage to Lil Keed who died less than a week after Young Thug and Gunna went to jail on RICO charges last May.

"R.I.P KEED [I love you] & [I miss you] TWIN," he posted along with crying and dove emojis.

Both posts received backlash from fans.

"Rat ass nigga," one person posted on Twitter, along with a GIF of Bart Simpson with the caption "I ratted on my best friend."

"We ain’t tryna hear all that my boy I ain’t gonna lie," another person replied to the post.

"Nah you aren’t Slime anymore," another Twitter user commented.

Lil Keed's brother Lil Gotit also appeared to react to Gunna's posts.

"Niggas need to stop that cap," he posted on his Instagram Story shortly after Gunna's uploads. "Don't call me twin," he added in a follow-up post.

Lil Gotit appears to respond to Gunna. LilGotit/Instagram loading...

Gunna has been a hip-hop pariah to some people after he took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case and video leaked of him admitting YSL is a gang and used crimes to further the organization in court.

Gunna and his attorney Steve Sadow have been adamant that his plea deal and courtroom admission do not constitute snitching.

"Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail," Sadow posted in a statement on Instagram the day after Gunna was freed. "He has said nothing and is not cooperating. His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendant. So please stop spreading lies."

Multiple members of the rap community have already placed the snitch jacket on Gunna including Freddie Gibbs, Boosie BadAzzz and 6ix9ine.

