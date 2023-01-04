Lil Keed Cause of Death Revealed

Lil Keed's cause of death has been revealed, eight months after the Atlanta rapper died in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday (Dec. 3), the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner/Coroner's Office released its final findings on what led to the 24-year-old rapper dying in May. According to their report, the 2020 XXL Freshman died from natural causes due to eosinophilia. As defined by the Mayo Clinic, eosinophilia "is a higher than normal level of eosinophils. Eosinophils are a type of disease-fighting white blood cell. This condition most often indicates a parasitic infection, an allergic reaction or cancer."

Lil Keed died on May 13, 2022. The passing was first reported by his cousin and fellow rapper LilGotit who did not provide any details surrounding the nature of the passing. In the wake of the news, Lil Keed's label, 300 Entertainment, released a statement about the rapper's untimely death.

“Lil Keed was not only an incredible talent but a devoted father, brother, and son," the statement read. "We are deeply saddened by this unexpected loss as Keed's courage, humor, and dedication to his family and craft will be unexplainably missed. Over the years, Keed has made an indescribable impact on the culture and his community. His essence will forever be woven throughout the fabric that is Young Stoner Life Records and 300 Entertainment. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and fans.”

In September of 2022, Gotit reported that someone had been trying to break into Keed's grave and issued a warning to the culprits.

Keed was on the rise at the time of his passing as a member of Young Thug's YSL imprint. He was not named in the group's RICO indictment, which happened less than a week before Keed's death.