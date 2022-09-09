Lil Gotit Says Someone Has Been Trying to Break Into Lil Keed’s Grave

Lil Gotit is claiming someone has been trying to break into Lil Keed’s grave.

On Thursday (Sept. 8), Lil Gotit hopped on his Instagram Story to give a stern warning to a person he says has been trying to pry their way into the grave of his late brother.

“Whoever going to keed grave tryna unscrew him out the wall and stuff when I catch u it ain’t gone be nan nice so I hope u see this message !!!!” Gotit wrote.

It’s been four months since Lil Keed’s death at the age of 24 on May 13. Gotit was the first to announce the death online.

"Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy #ImaHoldthisShitDown," Gotit wrote in an Instagram post of a photo featuring himself and Keed.

Lil Gotit also posted an IG Story message about his brother's passing at the time. "@lilkeed Whyyy bra whyyy u leave me bra," he wrote, adding several smiling face with tear emojis along with a selfie.

Lil Keed reportedly complained of severe stomach pains in the days prior to his passing. His official cause of death has not been determined.

While grave tampering of a rapper may sound insane, this incident is not precedent-setting. Last year, Pop Smoke’s gravesite in Green-Wood Cemetary in Brooklyn, N.Y. was vandalized, with the criminals reportedly cracking open his crypt.

See Lil Gotit’s Warning to the Grave Vandal Below

Lil Gotit warns whoever is trying to beak into Lil Reed's gravel lilgotit/Instagram loading...