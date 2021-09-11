Pop Smoke's grave has reportedly been desecrated by vandals.

It is unclear when the vile act took place, but the defaced mausoleum was discovered on Saturday morning (Sept. 11), in the Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, N.Y. TMZ obtained photos of the late rapper's crypt, which is clearly cracked open, with pieces of chipped marble laying on the ground. According to the celebrity news site, there is also evidence that the perpetrators my have gotten to the casket and dragged it out onto the ground, as there are scrape marks leading from the tomb.

The person who discovered the scene reportedly told security. Hours later, the damaged cover had been removed and replaced by an unmarked slab. The debris had been removed and there was caution tape around the gravesite.

XXL has reached out to Pop Smoke's team and the Green-Wood Cemetery for comment.

It's been nearly two years since Pop Smoke was shot and killed during a home invasion in a rented mansion in the swank Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on Feb. 19, 2020. He was reportedly initially set to be laid to rest at Cypress Hill Cemetery in east Brooklyn before it was changed to Green-Wood.

Back in May, new details emerged surrounding the killing, which five people have been arrested for including two minors. On the night of the murder, the five individuals broke into the residence where Pop was staying and tried to rob him at gunpoint while he was in the shower. The Brooklyn rapper fought back and was shot as a result, one of the teen defendants was recorded admitting in a jail interview.

Both of Pop Smoke's posthumous albums, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon and Faith, have debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.