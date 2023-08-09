Drake, Travis Scott and More Rappers Have the Best Songs to Get High To, New Study Finds

A new study finds that Drake, Travis Scott and more rappers have the best songs to get high to.

New Study Determines the Best Music for Getting High for the Current Generation

In many ways, hip-hop has always been synonymous with weed culture. Stoner anthems from the likes of Snoop Dogg and Cypress Hill paved the way for the smoked-out sounds of rappers like Wiz Khalifa and Post Malone. However, as both the rap game and the ways in which cannabis is consumed continue to evolve, the WEEDAR platform took it upon itself to uncover what songs a new generation of marijuana enthusiasts prefers to listen to.

WEEDAR Uses Popular Marijuana Playlists on Spotify to Determine the Best Stoner Songs

In the new study, WEEDAR used extensive research to figure out today's most popular songs for getting high. After examining a total of 5,506 songs included in 20 of the most popular marijuana playlists on Spotify, then combining the number of pot-centric playlists each song appears on with the number of streams each track has received, the analysis shows that hip-hop reigns supreme among the current generation of weed heads. While many of the classic stoner songs that immediately come to mind, like Afroman's "Because I Got High," certainly made the overall list, the top 15 most popular songs to get high to may be a bit surprising to most.

Drake Has the Most Tracks of Any Artist on the Top 15 Best Songs to Get High To

As it turns out, Drake has more songs than any artist among the top 15 best tracks to listen to while someone is getting in their zone. The study discovers that with wavy vibes on songs like 2017's "Passionfruit" and 2019's "No Guidance" with Chris Brown, Drizzy's joints hit just right when the joints are rolled.

Travis Scott's Music Is Always Great for Being the Highest in the Room

While Drake having a total of four songs among the top stoner-specific songs on Spotify may be unexpected, things are a bit more on the nose in the case of Travis Scott. Cactus Jack's trippy, 2019 anthem for the faded, "Highest in the Room" ranks as the third most popular track to bump while burning bud. With that song alone raking in over 1.4 billion Spotify streams, it's safe to say Travis Scott's style is held in high regard.

Take a look through the list of hip-hop tracks WEEDAR's new study determines are the absolute best songs to get high to based on the numbers.

The 15 Best Hip-Hop Songs Stoners Love Getting High To