Travis Scott Announces First Tour Since Astroworld Festival Tragedy
Travis Scott has announced he will be hitting the road on the Utopia Tour, his first headlining tour since the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy.
On Tuesday (Aug. 8), Travis Scott revealed he will be embarking on the Utopia Tour this fall in promotion of his Utopia album. The tour starts next month on Sept. 25 at Chicago's United Center. La Flame will make 23 stops in cities like Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle and more, before closing out on Nov. 27 at Miami's Kaseya Center.
This will be Travis Scott's first headlining tour since the Astroworld Festival tragedy that took the lives of 10 people back in 2021.
Travis Scott Performs at Circus Maximus
Following a failed attempt at performing at the Pyramids of Giza on the release date of his Utopia album, the Travis Scott performed at the ancient Roman chariot-racing stadium, Circus Maximus, on Monday (Aug. 7). The performance featured a cameo from Kanye West.
See Travis Scott's tour dates below.
Travis Scott's Utopia Tour Dates
Sept. 25 - Chicago - United Center
Sept. 27 - Detroit - Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 29 - East Rutherford, N.J. - MetLife Stadium
Oct. 1 - Boston - TD Garden
Oct. 4 - Philadelphia - Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 8 - Atlanta - State Farm Arena
Oct. 11 - Charlotte, N.C. - Spectrum Center
Oct. 12 - Raleigh, N.C. - PNC Arena
Oct. 14 - Orlando, Fla. - Amway Center
Oct. 17 - Dallas - American Airlines Center
Oct. 19 - Houston - Toyota Center
Oct. 21 - Oklahoma City - Paycom Center
Oct. 23 - Denver - Ball Arena
Oct. 26 - Phoenix - Footprint Center
Oct. 28 - Las Vegas - MGM Grand Garden Arena
Oct. 30 - Oakland, Calif. - Oakland Arena
Nov. 4 - Inglewood, Calif. - SoFi Stadium
Nov. 7 - Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 9 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena
Nov. 12 - Portland, Ore. - Moda Center
Nov. 18 - Austin, Texas - Moody Center TX
Nov. 24 - Nashville, Tenn. - Bridgestone Arena
Nov. 27 - Miami - Kaseya Center