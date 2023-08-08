Travis Scott Announces First Tour Since Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Travis Scott has announced he will be hitting the road on the Utopia Tour, his first headlining tour since the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Travis Scott Announces Utopia Tour

On Tuesday (Aug. 8), Travis Scott revealed he will be embarking on the Utopia Tour this fall in promotion of his Utopia album. The tour starts next month on Sept. 25 at Chicago's United Center. La Flame will make 23 stops in cities like Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle and more, before closing out on Nov. 27 at Miami's Kaseya Center.

This will be Travis Scott's first headlining tour since the Astroworld Festival tragedy that took the lives of 10 people back in 2021.

Travis Scott Performs at Circus Maximus

Following a failed attempt at performing at the Pyramids of Giza on the release date of his Utopia album, the Travis Scott performed at the ancient Roman chariot-racing stadium, Circus Maximus, on Monday (Aug. 7). The performance featured a cameo from Kanye West.

See Travis Scott's tour dates below.

Travis Scott's Utopia Tour Dates

Sept. 25 - Chicago - United Center

Sept. 27 - Detroit - Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 29 - East Rutherford, N.J. - MetLife Stadium

Oct. 1 - Boston - TD Garden

Oct. 4 - Philadelphia - Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 8 - Atlanta - State Farm Arena

Oct. 11 - Charlotte, N.C. - Spectrum Center

Oct. 12 - Raleigh, N.C. - PNC Arena

Oct. 14 - Orlando, Fla. - Amway Center

Oct. 17 - Dallas - American Airlines Center

Oct. 19 - Houston - Toyota Center

Oct. 21 - Oklahoma City - Paycom Center

Oct. 23 - Denver - Ball Arena

Oct. 26 - Phoenix - Footprint Center

Oct. 28 - Las Vegas - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oct. 30 - Oakland, Calif. - Oakland Arena

Nov. 4 - Inglewood, Calif. - SoFi Stadium

Nov. 7 - Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 9 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena

Nov. 12 - Portland, Ore. - Moda Center

Nov. 18 - Austin, Texas - Moody Center TX

Nov. 24 - Nashville, Tenn. - Bridgestone Arena

Nov. 27 - Miami - Kaseya Center