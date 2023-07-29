Travis Scott’s New Utopia Merch Includes $150 Briefcase, Air Force 1 Sneakers, Kaws T-Shirts and More
Travis Scott is not done promoting his new album Utopia just yet. The Grammy-nominated rapper-producer has released another round of merch, which includes a $150 Briefcase, Air Force 1 sneakers, Kaws T-shirts and more.
Travis Scott Drops Second Round of New Utopia Merch
On Saturday (July 29), Travis Scott delivered a new collection of merchandise for his just-released album Utopia via his online webstore. The second round of merch included a pair of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers with the "Utopia" insignia and Caucus Jack label branded on the back of the kicks. The price tag for the shoes was at $150 and are now sold out.
Other items included a brown leather suitcase with the "Utopia" logo etched on it for $150. There's also some collaborative T-shirts up for sale. The Utopia x Kaws collaborative tees run $65 while the three Utopia x St Michael collab T-shirts are a whopping $150 each. But La Flame is also offering four different Utopia-inspired T-shirts at $55 each.
In addition to clothing, Travis has rare items such as five different Circus Maximus movie posters and six Utopia zines with different covers, each of which includes a CD of the album.
You can peep some of the Utopia merchandise in our gallery below.
Read More: Travis Scott Utopia Merch - Collection 1
Travis Scott's Utopia Draws Comparisons to Kanye West's Yeezus
Meanwhile, hours after Travis Scott released his Utopia album on Friday (July 28), Kanye West's Yeezus became a trending topic on Twitter. This is because many people who listened to La Flame's new project were reminded of Ye's Grammy-nominated album from 2013.
One Twitter user remarked, "[Kanye West] is always 10 years ahead," pointing out that Trav's album was released exactly 10 years after Kanye's. "In 2013, he dropped Yeezus, and 10 years laters, Travis drops #Utopia which has Kanye production influence all over it." Another person agreed, saying, "Yeah, Utopia is legit, can't even complain that was a good a*s experience, Yeezus is one inspirational a*s album man."
It look like Travis Scott's Utopia is a major hit among rap fans on social media.