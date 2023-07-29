Travis Scott’s New Utopia Merch Includes $150 Briefcase, Air Force 1 Sneakers, Kaws T-Shirts and More

Travis Scott is not done promoting his new album Utopia just yet. The Grammy-nominated rapper-producer has released another round of merch, which includes a $150 Briefcase, Air Force 1 sneakers, Kaws T-shirts and more.

Travis Scott Drops Second Round of New Utopia Merch

On Saturday (July 29), Travis Scott delivered a new collection of merchandise for his just-released album Utopia via his online webstore. The second round of merch included a pair of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers with the "Utopia" insignia and Caucus Jack label branded on the back of the kicks. The price tag for the shoes was at $150 and are now sold out.

Other items included a brown leather suitcase with the "Utopia" logo etched on it for $150. There's also some collaborative T-shirts up for sale. The Utopia x Kaws collaborative tees run $65 while the three Utopia x St Michael collab T-shirts are a whopping $150 each. But La Flame is also offering four different Utopia-inspired T-shirts at $55 each.

In addition to clothing, Travis has rare items such as five different Circus Maximus movie posters and six Utopia zines with different covers, each of which includes a CD of the album.

You can peep some of the Utopia merchandise in our gallery below.

Travis Scott's Utopia Draws Comparisons to Kanye West's Yeezus

Meanwhile, hours after Travis Scott released his Utopia album on Friday (July 28), Kanye West's Yeezus became a trending topic on Twitter. This is because many people who listened to La Flame's new project were reminded of Ye's Grammy-nominated album from 2013.

One Twitter user remarked, "[Kanye West] is always 10 years ahead," pointing out that Trav's album was released exactly 10 years after Kanye's. "In 2013, he dropped Yeezus, and 10 years laters, Travis drops #Utopia which has Kanye production influence all over it." Another person agreed, saying, "Yeah, Utopia is legit, can't even complain that was a good a*s experience, Yeezus is one inspirational a*s album man."

It look like Travis Scott's Utopia is a major hit among rap fans on social media.