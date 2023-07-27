Did Drake Leave Travis Scott’s Utopia Album In a Briefcase at a Strip Club?

After a strip club posted an image of Drake leaving a briefcase behind online, fans are wondering if it contained Travis Scott's upcoming album, Utopia.

Did Drake Leave Travis Scott’s Utopia Album in a Briefcase?

On Thursday (July 27), a strip club called Starlets NY in Woodside, N.Y., posted an image of a brown briefcase that Drake left there on Instagram, which can be seen below. However, this wasn't one's average luggage. The suitcase contained the word Utopia in big, bold letters which possibly hints at Travis Scott's fourth studio album. In the picture, a few exotic dancers also struck a pose while the topic of conversation sat on top of a leather couch.

"@champagnepapi you left something here at #Starlets," the caption of the post read.

After seeing the post, Drake reshared it on his Instagram Story with several peeking eye emojis. Drizzy, however, didn't confirm in the post below what was inside the enigmatic satchel.

Fans Wonder What Exactly Is in Drake's Briefcase

Once Starlets NY posted the briefcase that Drake misplaced for the night, fans wondered what was inside of it. Fans also presumed that the left-behind suitcase was hinting at a potential Drake feature on Utopia.

"@travisscott dawg let this be real," one Instagram user typed.

Another user urged anyone from Starlets NY to disclose what was inside the briefcase: "Tell us what's in it."

Travis Scott Drops Covers and Teases Visual for Utopia

On Wednesday (July 26), Travis Scott also debuted three covers for Utopia. He also shared a trailer for his short film Circus Maximus on Instagram, which can be seen below. Circus Maximus will accompany the forthcoming LP. Utopia is set to debut on July 28.

Take a look at what Drake left behind below.

See Drake Possibly Leave Travis Scott’s Utopia Album in a Briefcase at a Strip Club