Drake Wears Dog Mask Outside Hotel as He Prepares for New Album For All the Dogs – Watch

Drake is getting in full character for the rollout of his new album For All the Dogs.

Drake Dons Dog Mask

On Thursday (July 20), Drake was spotted coming out of his hotel to head to his It's All a Blur Tour show at the Barclays Center in New York. Keeping on theme for his upcoming album, Drizzy walked out of the hotel to a sea of paparazzi while donning a Doberman Pinscher mask. The Her Loss rapper was also fittingly wearing a New York Yankees jersey and holding a glass of what appears to be champagne.

Drake's For All the Dogs Album

Drake teased his new album For All the Dogs while announcing the release of his new poetry book called Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream of Consciousness by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham last month.

"I made an album to go with the book...They says they miss the old Drake girl don't tempt me," he wrote, before concluding with "FOR ALL THE DOGS" in all caps.



There are rumors circulating that the album will be mostly R&B. Drake has yet to announce an official release date for the upcoming offering. He is currently on the first leg of his It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage, which won't conclude until October.

See video of Drake donning a Doberman Pinscher mask below.

Watch Drake Wearing a Dog Mask Ahead of the Release of His For All the Dogs Album Below