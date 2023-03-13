Drake Announces It’s All a Blur Tour With 21 Savage – Watch
Drake and 21 Savage are hitting the rode on tour in support of their Her Loss album.
On Monday morning (March 13), Drake announced the upcoming jaunt on social media with a detailed trailer. The video ad shows clips from Drake's life and tours leading up to now, including studio footage and clips of him spending time with his son, Adonis.
"IT’S ALL A BLUR TOUR with @21savage," he captioned the post (below). "Dates now live on DrakeRelated.com click the link in bio for more information and details for your location."
This will be Drake's first headlining tour since The Aubrey & The Migos Tour in 2018. General tickets go on sale starting on Friday (March 17). Cash App card holders have early access to purchase tickets on Wednesday (March 15).
Drake and 21 Savage teased a tour shortly after the release of Her Loss last November. In January, Drake returned to the stage for two intimate shows at The Apollo in New York City.
Check Out the Dates for Drake's It's All a Blur Tour With 21 Savage and the Trailer for the Tour Below
Fri., June 16 – New Orleans, La. – Smoothie King Center
Mon., June 19 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena
Wed., June 21 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center
Sat., June 24 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center
Wed., June 28 – Miami, Fla. – Miami-Dade Arena
Sat., July 1 – Atlanta, Ga. – State Farm Arena
Sun., July 2 – Atlanta, Ga. – State Farm Arena
Wed., July 5 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center
Thurs., July 6 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center
Sat., July 8 – Detroit, Mich. – Little Caesars Arena
Tue., July 11 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden
Wed., July 12 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden
Fri., July 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Mon., July 17 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center
Tue., July 18 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center
Tue., July 25 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden
Wed., July 26 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden
Fri., July 28 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
Mon., July 31 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Wells Fargo Center
Sat., Aug. 12 – Inglewood, Calif. – Kia Forum
Sun., Aug. 13 – Inglewood, Calif. – Kia Forum
Fri., Aug. 18 – San Francisco, Calif. – Chase Center
Mon., Aug. 21 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Crypto.com Arena
Tue., Aug. 22 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Crypto.com Arena
Fri., Aug. 25 – Seattle, Wash. – Climate Pledge Arena
Mon., Aug. 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Fri., Sep. 1 – Las Vegas, Nev. – T-Mobile Arena
Tue., Sep. 5 – Glendale, Ariz. – Desert Diamond Arena