Drake Announces It’s All a Blur Tour With 21 Savage – Watch

Drake and 21 Savage are hitting the rode on tour in support of their Her Loss album.

On Monday morning (March 13), Drake announced the upcoming jaunt on social media with a detailed trailer. The video ad shows clips from Drake's life and tours leading up to now, including studio footage and clips of him spending time with his son, Adonis.

"IT’S ALL A BLUR TOUR with @21savage," he captioned the post (below). "Dates now live on DrakeRelated.com click the link in bio for more information and details for your location."

This will be Drake's first headlining tour since The Aubrey & The Migos Tour in 2018. General tickets go on sale starting on Friday (March 17). Cash App card holders have early access to purchase tickets on Wednesday (March 15).

Drake It's a a Blur Tour Livenation loading...

Drake and 21 Savage teased a tour shortly after the release of Her Loss last November. In January, Drake returned to the stage for two intimate shows at The Apollo in New York City.

Check Out the Dates for Drake's It's All a Blur Tour With 21 Savage and the Trailer for the Tour Below

Fri., June 16 – New Orleans, La. – Smoothie King Center

Mon., June 19 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena

Wed., June 21 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center

Sat., June 24 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center

Wed., June 28 – Miami, Fla. – Miami-Dade Arena

Sat., July 1 – Atlanta, Ga. – State Farm Arena

Sun., July 2 – Atlanta, Ga. – State Farm Arena

Wed., July 5 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center

Thurs., July 6 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center

Sat., July 8 – Detroit, Mich. – Little Caesars Arena

Tue., July 11 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden

Wed., July 12 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden

Fri., July 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon., July 17 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center

Tue., July 18 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center

Tue., July 25 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden

Wed., July 26 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden

Fri., July 28 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Mon., July 31 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Wells Fargo Center

Sat., Aug. 12 – Inglewood, Calif. – Kia Forum

Sun., Aug. 13 – Inglewood, Calif. – Kia Forum

Fri., Aug. 18 – San Francisco, Calif. – Chase Center

Mon., Aug. 21 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Crypto.com Arena

Tue., Aug. 22 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Crypto.com Arena

Fri., Aug. 25 – Seattle, Wash. – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon., Aug. 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri., Sep. 1 – Las Vegas, Nev. – T-Mobile Arena

Tue., Sep. 5 – Glendale, Ariz. – Desert Diamond Arena