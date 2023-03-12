Drake Reminds Artists He Helped to Wish Him a Happy Father’s Day

Drake is reminding artists that he has helped along the way to not forget about him on Father's Day.

On Sunday (March 12), Drake jumped on his Instagram page and posted a cute photo of himself with possibly his pet dog. While the photograph might be innocent, what Drizzy wrote in the caption might raise several eyebrows.

In the caption, Drake appears to remind artists that he helped to wish him a Happy Father's Day because they wouldn't be here without him.

"A lot of them boys you entertain wouldn’t be here if it wasn't for me so don't forget to wish me a happy father's day June 18th," he wrote.

So is Drake claiming that he fathered a lot of rappers' styles? Who knows?

One rapper Drake respects highly is Jim Jones. On Saturday (March 11), the Toronto rap superstar caught wind of the Dipset member saluting him as his "spirit animal" and giving him credit. In response, the 6 God posted a photo of himself rocking a pink fur coat and hat like Cam'ron and in another pic, Drizzy is wearing a pink-and-black Diplomats leather jacket. Drake also posted a photo of a young Jim Jones holding a stack of $100 bills wrapped in a rubber band. Check out the photos below.

Back in January, Drake brought out Dipset during his final performance of a two-night run at the Apollo Theater in New York City. Rappers Cam'ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana and Freekey Zekey walked out the door of a bodega-designed set decorated with a Big L mural and performed their classic hits including "Hey Ma" and "I Really Mean It."

