Drake Admits He Used ‘Old Man’ Prosthetics to Attend Friend’s Court Date in Disguise – Watch

Drake's loyalty to his friends holds no bounds.

During a video interview with Lil Yachty, dubbed "Moody Conversation," which was published on the FUTUREMOOD YouTube channel on Friday (Feb. 24), Drake recalled his "Oklahoma Story" where he endured three hours of prosthetics just to support a friend who was going through a legal situation and had to appear in court.

The Toronto rap star disguised himself as an 80-year-old man so he wouldn't disrupt the legal proceedings in the court room. Nevertheless, people still recognized it was him under the heavy makeup.

"Everyone is like, 'Is that Drake as an 80-year-old?'" he laughed as he revisited the story in the video below.

"Yo, I had one of the best Hollywood makeup artists in the world and they were still like, 'That's definitely Drake in there," he added. "It did not work."

"That's crazy," said Yachty, who appeared astonished listening to the 6 God's "Oklahoma Story."

Drake didn't reveal the identity of the friend who was in legal trouble.

Elsewhere in the interview, Drake also revealed that he often thinks about having a "graceful exit" from the rap game, but has no plans of hanging up the mic just yet.

"I'm not ready now, but to gracefully continue making projects that are extremely interesting and hopefully cherished by people and then to find the right time to say like, 'I can’t wait to see what the next generation does'," he said. "I'll still be around to like work with people or do a show here and there, but I’m not going to force myself to compete. I would love to just see what the next generation does whenever that time is."

It looks like Drake is not stopping anytime soon. Drizzy and 21 Savage just released a zany visual for "Spin Bout U" from their collaborative project Her Loss.

Watch a Moody Conversation with Drake and Lil Yachty Below. Fast forward to the 28:22-mark to Hear the "Oklahoma Story"