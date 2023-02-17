Drake Dances to Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Just Wanna Rock’ to ‘Reverse the Curse’ in Eagles, Chiefs Super Bowl Bet

Drake danced to Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock" to reverse the Drake Curse for a bet he made on the Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl.

On Thursday (Feb. 16), Drake hit up Instagram to share a hilarious video that finds him doing everything he can to avoid the infamous sports "curse" that has plagued the Toronto MC for years. After Drizzy placed a bet in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles, he actually rooted for the Eagles in an attempt to curve the hex he often puts on himself by betting on the wrong team.

It turns out the whole thing was not only a victory for both the Chiefs and Drake but for fans as well. The end result allowed Champagne Papi to gift fans with a cinematic timeline of Drake watching the game, rooting for the Eagles and even doing the viral "Just Wanna Rock" dance made famous by Lil Uzi Vert.

Accompanied by the caption "The Reverse Curse," Drizzy's video posted below opens with a shot outside of Drake's mansion and then goes on to show him wearing a Philadelphia Eagles jersey, showing off an image of the team's quarterback Jalen Hurts and even writing out "Fly Eagles Fly" over and over again in a notebook.

"I'm rooting for the Eagles to curse them," says Drake at one point in the clip.

However, the coup de gras of the well-produced visual is when the OVO boss breaks out the dance moves. With a snippet of Lil Uzi Vert's ultra-popular turn-up track, "Just Wanna Rock," as the soundtrack, Drake threw down the exact dance that has been viral on social media for months right down to Uzi's immediately recognizable hand movements.

The elaborate attempt to reverse his own sports curse definitely worked out for the best for Drake. According to Markets Insider, the "Rich Flex" spitter made a $512,000 profit in bitcoin due to the fact that the Kansas City Chiefs squeezed out a 38-35 Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Whether or not Drizzy's "Reverse Curse" played a hand in the game's outcome remains unsubstantiated at this time.

This isn't the first time the Her Loss rhymer rose above his often misfortunate sports predictions despite what has become known as the Drake curse. Following a decisive victory for Drizzy's beloved Toronto Raptors over the Orlando Magic during the NBA's Eastern Conference quarterfinals in 2019, Drake addressed the sports media in an interview with journalist Josh Lewenburg.

He jokingly stated: "You want me to talk about the curse or you guys good?"

As for Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock," it only makes sense that Drake used it as part of his comedic video in support of the Philadelphia Eagles. Earlier this month, the viral smash hit replaced Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" as the official sports anthem in Philly, according to DJ Drama. The current dance floor sensation has raked in over 58 million views on YouTube and has cracked the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

See Drake Dance to Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock" to Reverse the Curse Below