Drake Reacts to Fan Offering Him Sex in Middle of Performance

A Drake fan recently shot her shot at the rap star, propositioning the OVO head honcho with sex during his performance at Super Bowl LVII weekend.

On Feb. 10, Drake performed an intimate show at h.wood group and Uncommon Entertainment’s annual Homecoming Super Bowl party at the private jet complex Hangar One in Scottsdale, Ariz. Mid-show, a fan caught the rapper's attention by holding up their phone with a message that read "Let's fuck." Drake shared a photo of the strange encounter on Instagram in the photo carousel below.

According to Page Six, Drake stopped the show when he noticed the message.

"Gimme a sec," he said before grabbing the woman's phone and showing her message to the crowd. Drake reportedly declined her sexual advances and continued with his set, performing "Started From the Bottom," "HYFR (Hell Ya Fucking Right)," "God’s Plan," "Best I Ever Had," "Hold On, We’re Going Home" and more.

Following his Super Bowl weekend performance, Drake came out a winner and loser in his Super Bowl predictions. Drizzy won a $700,000 bet that the Kansas City Chief would win the big game. However, he was hit or miss on several other bets he made involving the game.

Drake is coming off his first Grammy win in four years, despite not submitting music to The Recording Academy for consideration, as he continues to passively boycott the institution after he was cut off during his acceptance speech for Best Rap Song in 2019. Drake won for his appearance on Future's "Wait for U" with Tems, which earned him a golden gramophone for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

See a Photo of Drake Reacting to Being Propositioned by a Fan Below