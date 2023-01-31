J. Cole’s Basketball Skills Are Better Than Drake’s, Toronto Raptors Players Say

Drake and J. Cole's basketball skills were recently rated my members of the NBA's Toronto Raptors who majority voted that Cole has more game than Drizzy.

On Jan. 28, Canadian sports network SportsNet aired a segment on their Instagram page where they got seven members of the Toronto Raptors basketball team to sit down and watch recreational basketball highlights featuring each MC and give their honest opinions. Cole was first up, with the North Carolina rapper getting high praise for his hoops game.

"You can tell he been putting in a little work in the gym," Chris Boucher opined upon seeing video of J. Cole hooping.

"He's actually one of the artists that knows how to play basketball," Scottie Barnes noted.

"He can play a little bit. Not professionally, obviously," Fred VanVleet said.

Next, the players watched video of Drake running five-on-five at the rapper's home gym.

"I think [Drake] got more game," Precious Achiua said.

"Drake is just like old man YMCA game. He just doesn't move like a basketball player," VanVleet added.

When asked who would win between the Grammy-winning rappers in a game of 1-on-1, five out of the seven players rode with J. Cole.

"J. Cole moving super fluid. So, I'ma have to go with Cole," Gary Trent Jr. stated.

J. Cole recently lived out his dream of playing basketball professionally. In 2021, he played shortly for the newly formed Basketball Africa League. Last year, he played a few games for the Canadian Elite Basketball League. Drake, on the other hand, has come a long way since his viral airball in 2014.

See Toronto Raptors Players Rating Drake and J. Cole's Basketball Skills Below