J. Cole Makes Song From Random YouTube Producer’s ‘J. Cole Type Beat’ – Listen

J. Cole just released his first song since 2021 using a beat he found on YouTube.

On Wednesday night (Jan. 18), a new J. Cole track dropped on the YouTube channel for a producer named bvtman. The new song is a slow burn, with the N.C. MC pacing out lyrics over a groovy soundscape highlighted by syrupy chords and an acoustic baseline.

"Uh, don't you dare run from it/There's no bogeyman, it ain't comin' to hurt you," J. Cole raps. "I think acceptance is somewhat of a virtue/To look your truth dead in the face/Without tryna escape the regret or disgrace/I write these words aimlessly/But not without hope/That somehow I'll stumble on somethin' that's dope/A clever lil' line, a thought to provoke/Myself and that listener diggin' for quotes, hеllo/I don't even know if somebody gon' hеar this/Got so many songs that get lost in the endless (Bvtman)/Folders of the hard drive, I wish I was more fearless."

The YouTube video for the track shows a screenshot of messages sent to the producer from J. Cole. Apparently, the Dreamville rapper was recently in a musical slump when he came across the instrumental titled "J. Cole Type Beat" on YouTube. He got so inspired that he rapped over the beat and let bvtman put it out on his YT channel.

"This song should live on your channel and serve as a thank you to you and every producer out there cooking up and sharing their work with the world," the message from Cole reads. "It’s a million artists out there right now just like me, hungry and searching every day for something to spark a word, a melody, a hook, a verse, a punchline, a way to vent, or a way to cut through...On a day when I couldn’t find much motivation, I was looking for anything to inspire me. Out of curiosity, I typed in ‘J. Cole type beat’ into YouTube. Yours was the first I saw. I pressed play, focused, and wrote this."

J. Cole added, "This is some shit that would normally stay in the vault, but I don’t want to hold onto the music like that no more. This is for you and whoever else need to hear it. God bless bro and keep doing what you do!"

Fans have been speculating that new J. Cole music is afoot after the rapper recently cleared his Instagram account. Cole's most recent album, The Off-Season, dropped in March of 2021. He has reportedly been prepping his new album The Fall Off.

Listen to J. Cole's New Song "Procrastination (Broke)" Below