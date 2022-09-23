Twitter Thinks J. Cole Has a Shot at Nia Long Following Reports of Her Fiance Ime Udoka Cheating

News of Nia Long reportedly being cheated on by her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, has people on Twitter declaring J. Cole now has a shot at the veteran actress despite him being happily married.

On Thursday night (Sept. 22) the NBA's Boston Celtics announced they were suspending Udoka for a full season for violating team policies in regard to an intimate relationship he had with a female staff member. The news quickly spread on social media, with fans now thinking J. Cole would be a good rebound. If you remember, Cole famously name-dropped Long on the 2014 song "No Role Modelz," where he rapped, "My only regret, too young for Nia Long." Two years later, Long assured Cole he wasn't too young for her during an interview with Larry King.

"Remember when Nia Long said J Cole wasn’t actually too young for her? The time is now for Cole to take what is meant for him lol," one Twitter user joked.

"Aye! Somebody tell J.Cole he can shoot his shot, Nia Long single now!" another person posted.

Someone else questioned how J. Cole's wife, Melissa Heholt, must feel about all the Nia Long and J. Cole talk. Cole has been married since 2015 and has two children with Heholt.

"Wonder what Melissa is feeling about all this J Cole and Nia Long chatter... smh y'all are messy," they wondered.

Since the news broke of his suspension, Ime Udoka has issued a statement in response.

"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," the statement reads.

Nia Long has also released a statement in the wake of the news.

“The outpouring love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” she said. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

Long and Udoka have been engaged for seven years and have a 10-year-old son together.

