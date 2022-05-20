J. Cole Signs Deal to Play in Canadian Basketball League

J.Cole is once again living out his hoop dreams. This time, the North Carolina rapper has signed to play professional basketball in Canada.

On Thursday night (May 19), The Athletic journalist Shams Charania broke the news on Twitter that J. Cole will be taking his talents to the Canadian Elite Basketball League for the upcoming season.

"Sources: J. Cole is signing contract with the Scarborough Shooting Stars (@sss_cebl) in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the rap star's second consecutive year playing professionally," Charania's tweet reads. "CEBL training camp began this week, with season opener on May 26."

Ibrahim Hamad, J. Cole's manager, also confirmed the news via a tweet. When asked if the rumor of Cole returning to the hardwood was official, he responded, "I mean it’s not rumors it was an official report but to answer your question, Yes."

This is the rapper's second consecutive year playing professional basketball. In 2021, J. Cole signed a contract with Basketball Africa League's Rwanda Patriots BBC for their inaugural season. The move happened the same week as Cole released his most recent album The Off-Season and drew some criticism.

"I think there's a negative and a positive [to J. Cole playing for the BAL]," former University of Maryland player Terrell Stoglin told ESPN at the time. "The negative part of it is I think he took someone's job that deserves it."

J. Cole completed his contract after only playing in three games. He reportedly posted five points, three assists and five rebounds in those three contests before returning home.