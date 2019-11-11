Here’s Everything We Know About J. Cole’s The Fall Off Album

J. Cole didn’t fool anyone. In fact, the evidence was hiding in plain sight. When Jermaine released his 2018 album, KOD, and the final song was called “1985 (Intro to ‘The Fall Off’),” it didn’t take fans long to begin speculating that The Fall Off is the name of his next album.

It also didn’t take long for Cole to confirm fans’ guesses as correct. During a listening event for KOD, the Dreamville founder mentioned “1985” is “the intro to some other shit,” but declined to expand. A week after the album was released, the rapper engaged with fans on Twitter and revealed The Fall Off was really a thing when asked by someone what he was doing musically previous to putting together KOD.

“Was working on the fall off,” he replied. “And helping kiLL edward with his album,” he added, referring to his rap-alter ego.

When pressed for further details about on The Fall Off, Cole simply responded, “Workin on it.”

From there, the project seemed to be put on the back burner while Cole toured the country for the second half of 2018 and focused on his label compilation Revenge of the Dreamers III for the first half of 2019.

Cole recently breathed new life into the upcoming album when he teased its release for 2020 during the 2019 Day N Vegas Festival. While it’s still not a precise release date, it’s just enough to induce Birdman hand rubs from faithful followers of the decade-defining Fayetteville, N.C. superstar.

As fans patiently await The Fall Off, XXL compiles all the information available about J. Cole upcoming sixth LP.