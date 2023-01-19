Cordae, Anderson .Paak Releasing J. Cole-Produced Song ‘Two Tens’

It looks like Cordae has some heat on deck in the form of a new single with Anderson .Paak, produced by J. Cole.

On Thursday (Jan. 19), the cover art for the new track surfaced. Titled "Two Tens," the name appears to be a reference to two dimes pieces, as the cover art (below) features two attractive women laying on a rug in the grass. The song from the duo of XXL Freshmen features Cole behind the boards, delivering a rare production credit. This could be a sign that a new album from Cordae is on the way.

Cordae released his most recent album From a Bird's Eye View last January. The LP featured guest appearances from Eminem, Lil Wayne, Gunna, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Dirk, Roddy Ricch and more, and peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Cordae is fresh off his girlfriend, tennis star Naomi Osaka, announcing she's pregnant with the couple's first child by sharing a picture of a sonogram on Twitter. "I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future," she captioned the photo. "One thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'That’s my mom.' 2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the nest one ’cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely."

Music-wise, Cordae has been steadily putting out new tracks. Last September, he released the Hit-Boy-produced single "Checkmate." In November, he appeared on the Dougie B track "Spinnin" with B-Lovee.

Check Out the Artwork for Cordae's New Anderson .Paak-Assisted Single Produced by J. Cole Below

Cordae Two Tens Atlantic Records loading...