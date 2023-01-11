Cordae and Tennis Player Naomi Osaka Expecting First Child Together

Cordae's girlfriend Naomi Osaka is pregnant with the couple's first child.

The star tennis player first revealed the good news via social media on Wednesday (Jan. 11). In the post, she shared a photo of a sonogram along with the caption, “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023."

"The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun," she wrote. "These few months away from the sport [tennis] has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted. Every day is a new blessing and adventure."

She continued: "I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future. One thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'That’s my mom.' 2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the nest one ’cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely."

She added, "Sidenote: I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions, you’ll find your way eventually."

Osaka did not mention Cordae in the post. However, XXL has confirmed he is the father of the chid.

Cordae and Naomi have been dating since 2019. Last summer, there were rumors floating around that the couple had split. Those turned out to be false.

See Naomi Osaka's Post Announcing She Is Pregnant Below