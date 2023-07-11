Cordae and Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Welcome First Child

Cordae and tennis star Naomi Osaka have welcomed their first child.

Cordae and Naomi Osaka Welcome Baby Girl

On July 8, Cordae performed at Canada's Calgary Stampede where he broke the news to fans that Naomi Osaka has given birth after announcing that she was expecting six months ago.

"I love y'all forever for that," Cordae told the crowd. "Y'all a part of my family. And speaking of family, my daughter Shy was just born a couple days ago. So, I wanna dedicate this performance to my baby girl. Shy, I love you, I'm going back home."

XXL has reached out to Cordae's team for comment.

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy

Back in January, the 25-year-old four-time Grand Slam singles champion revealed she and Cordae were expecting a child.

"The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun," she wrote in a message on Twitter. "These few months away from the sport [tennis] has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted. Every day is a new blessing and adventure."

She continued: "I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future. One thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'That’s my mom.' 2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the nest one ’cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely."

Last month, the couple hosted a baby shower.

