Lil Uzi Vert Wears New Slick-Back Hairstyle at Roc Nation Brunch, Fans React

Lil Uzi Vert is full of surprises. The Philadelphia rapper was spotted rocking a new slick-back hairstyle at today's Roc Nation Brunch.

On Saturday (Feb. 4), photos of Lil Uzi Vert rocking a slick-back hairstyle at the annual Pre-Grammy Awards Roc Nation Brunch in Los Angeles were circulating on social media. In the pics, Uzi is wearing a pink suit with a yellow blouse. The rhymer's slick-back gives him a casual-cool look and overall dapper style.

When the photos hit the ’net, fans were quick to offer their unsolicited opinions on Uzi's new hairstyle. Many people joked that the "Just Wanna Rock" rapper is giving vampire vibes with his hair and outfit.

"Vampire in Brooklyn vibes. That’s my brother tho. And ima carry it on u about him," joked one commenter on Instagram.

"[Ninja emoji] wanna be Count Chocula soooo bad!" wrote another person.

"It’s giving, Michael Jackson Pepsi commercial," typed one fan.

"What in the James Brown is going on with my guy?" questioned a fourth person.

