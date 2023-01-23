Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New Straightened Hairstyle, Becomes Emo Meme

Lil Uzi Vert has turned into an emo meme after a photo surfaced of the rapper debuting a new straightened hairstyle.

On Monday (Jan. 23), a photo surfaced of the Philadelphia rapper rocking a KISS beanie and staring away from the camera. Under the headgear, it can clearly be seen that Uzi has either permed or straightened their hair. The photo has gone viral on social media, with many people supplying jokes about Lil Uzi Vert's new look.

"Emo Lil Uzi Vert," one person captioned the photo on Twitter.

"This that 'fuck you mom,'" another person nicknamed the hairstyle.

"Bro tryna look like American Idol Adam Lambert," someone else shared along with crying laughing emojis.

Several people referred to lyrics from rock band Secondhand Serenade's "Fall for You."

Lil Uzi Vert is always changing up their look. Last September, they performed at the Made in America Festival with a large mohawk. A few months prior, they wore large spikes in their hair for their Rolling Loud Miami set. In January of 2021, Uzi got a large pink diamond implanted in their forehead, which they eventually had to get taken out due to complications. In December of 2021, they got seven new face piercings. Last week, Uzi got six additional facial piercings.

In music-related news, last month, Uzi revealed they will be dropping new music in February. They will also be embarking on a 20-city headlining tour starting in March. XXXTentacion's estate recently released the news XXX and Uzi collab "I'm Not Human."

See More Reactions to Lil Uzi Vert's New Look Below