Lil Uzi Vert Confirms 2023 Tour

Lil Uzi Vert will be hitting the road on tour next year.

On Monday (Oct. 24), Uzi's team announced they will be embarking on a 20-city North American tour. The cross-country jaunt is slated to begin in March of next year in collaboration with Live Nation. The cities and dates for the forthcoming jaunt have yet to be revealed. This will be Lil Uzi Vert's first headlining tour since 2018 when they co-spearheaded the Endless Summer Tour with G-Eazy.

Uzi announces the tour on the heels of the release of their new single "Just Wanna Rock," which dropped on Oct. 17. Back in July, the Philadelphia artist put out their Red & White EP. They are prepping their new album Forever Young and the highly-anticipated Luv Is Rage 3.

In other Uzi-related news, the rapper is currently mourning the death of his artist Lotta Cash Desto who was killed in a shooting in Houston last month. They delivered a heartfelt eulogy at her funeral earlier this month.

Uzi also recently learned that the U.K. hacker convicted of stealing the Generation Now artist's music, as well as music from several other big-name acts, has been sentenced to serve jail time. 22-year-old Adrian Kwiatkowski, who goes by the hacker alias Spirdark, will spend the next 18 months behind bars. Kwiatkowski reportedly netted $148,000 pirating music and selling it online in 2019.

Lil Uzi Vert's tour is slated to begin around the three-year anniversary of the release of his previous platinum album Eternal Atake.