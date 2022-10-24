Kanye West, G.O.O.D. Music Not Signed to Def Jam Anymore – Report

Kanye West and his label's stint on Def Jam Recordings have both reportedly come to an end.

On Monday (Oct. 24), The New York Times ran an article covering how Ye's recent media antics have caused several of his corporate allies to sever ties. The article notes that Kanye's label situation is in limbo, leaving his musical future uncertain. According to NYT, Ye's stint on Def Jam ended with the release of his Donda album last August. Kanye's most recent album, Donda 2, released in February, was not put on streaming services and was only available on Ye's stem player.

Additionally, Kanye's Getting Out Our Dreams imprint is reportedly no long being distributed by the powerhouse label. It is unclear if the move took place before Kanye West's wild month of October, which has led to a number of the rapper's corporate partners ending their relationship with the controversial Chicago rapper-designer. G.O.O.D. Music is still listed on Def Jam's website.

XXL has reached out to Kanye West's rep and a rep for Def Jam for comment.

Kanye West seems to be losing business relationships by the day, after weeks of spewing White Lives Matter and anti-Semitic rhetoric. High-end fashion brand Balenciaga has announced they will no longer be working with Kanye, as has Vogue magazine. Major booking agent CAA recently dropped Ye from its roster. Film and television studio MRC recently announced it is shelving a completed Kanye West documentary due to his anti-Semitic rants. Adidas has confirmed they are reviewing their relationship with Ye, and have faced recent backlash on social media for not completely shedding the volatile entertainer.